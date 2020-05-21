Muskogee High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 19 at Indian Bowl Stadium, Muskogee Public Schools announced Thursday.
The ceremony is contingent on all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by the state and the City of Muskogee.
The move to Indian Bowl, with a capacity just over 6,000, will allow each of the nearly 350 graduates to have six ticketed guests for the commencement ceremony while practicing social distancing. Additionally, the space along the playing surface of the Indian Bowl field will provide appropriate space for graduates to social distance.
“It has been our intention since the closure of school buildings and the move to E-Learning for our district to find a way to appropriately celebrate our Class of 2020,” said Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools stated. “We feel that the Indian Bowl will provide the right balance of guests, social distancing space, and the opportunity to honor our graduates at the same time.”
Seating will be marked off to distinguish appropriate social distancing for the safety of all in attendance.
Guests and students are reminded that Alice Robertson Junior High School will be an active construction site and parking will be limited. The safety and security of students, staff, and guests is of the utmost importance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.