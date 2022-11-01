Muskogee High JROTC unit brings home trophy

Muskogee High School Air Force JROTC Unit-071 brought home the first trophy in over 20 years from the Oklahoma State Color Guard Tournament. Composed of an all-female team, the MHS single-gender team placed third in the state during the Oct. 29 competition. The MHS mixed-gender team went 2-2 for their inaugural appearance at the competition.
“We are incredibly proud of these cadets and their achievements,” said Scott Kanny, SMSgt (ret), MHS Aerospace Science Instructor. “These students epitomize the core values of the AFJROTC and displayed their Rougher pride as they represented their school and community throughout the competition. They are to be commended for their performance.”
Eight MHS cadets across two teams competed in the tournament, which took place in Oklahoma City and was hosted by the Oklahoma JROTC Drill Team Championship Committee. In total, 16 teams from five public school districts participated in the tournament.
MHS Single Gender Team:
Team Commander — Cadet Lt. Col. JoAnn Sheppard, Senior
State Flag — Cadet Major Zeta Moore, Junior
Front Rifle Guard — Cadet 2nd Lt. An Nguyen, Junior
Rear Rifle Guard — Cadet 2nd Lt. Kierra Washington, Sophomore
MHS Mixed Gender Team:
Team Commander — Cadet Airman Walker Kanny, Sophomore
State Flag — Cadet 2nd Lt. Comya Jones, Junior
Front Rifle Guard — Cadet Airman Basic Jacen Morris, Freshman
Rear Rifle Guard — Cadet Airman Isabelle Thomas, Junior
Team Support — Cadet Captain Perla Torres, Senior
Muskogee High School Air Force JROTC Unit-071 is the 2020 recipient of the Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit with Merit Award. The objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instill responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the ninth to 12th grades.
