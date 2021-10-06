Muskogee High School is without water after a water line break on campus Wednesday.
Classes will remain in session and in-person Wednesday as work is done to repair the broken water line. Portable toilets are scheduled to be delivered to the high school to accommodate students and staff. Lunch will be provided but will have a limited menu at the high school.
"Muskogee Public Schools apologizes for the inconvenience but appreciates the patience of our students, parents, teachers, and staff as we work to resolve this issue."
More information will be provided as it becomes available. Parents or guardians with additional questions are encouraged to contact Muskogee High School at (918) 684-3750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.