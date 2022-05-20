Due to increasing chances of pop-up thunderstorms later in the evening, Muskogee Public Schools will begin High School graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at Indian Bowl.
Umbrellas will be permitted, and depending on the amount of precipitation the ceremony will continue.
However, if there is a lightning strike within six miles, we will move graduates inside and resume the ceremony as soon as we can. Typically that will be 20 minutes after the last lightning strike.
In the case of a weather event, families will not be able to enter facilities and should seek shelter in their vehicles until we can resume the ceremony.
We will try to resume the ceremony one time, and once we do that, if there is additional lightning in the area that would cause delays, we will move the remainder of the ceremony to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.