Muskogee High School will move to virtual instruction on Thursday following a water line break discovered overnight on campus.
All 10th-12th grade students who attend MHS will work virtually Thursday. This includes special education students who may typically come in when instruction moves virtual. Rougher Alternative Academy, Roughers Innovations Academy, BOOT School, and all other sites will remain in session as normal. Freshman students who attend a class at MHS should report to the 8th & 9th Grade Academy to complete their virtual MHS instruction.
All MHS students will access their assignments through their individual teachers' Google Classroom or Schoology. Students failing to log in Thursday will receive an absence for all classes in which they do not log into. Students may email or message their teachers with any questions they may have.
Muskogee Public Schools apologizes for this inconvenience and is working diligently to repair the issue.
Information: (918) 684-3750.
