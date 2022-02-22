Muskogee, Hilldale and Fort Gibson public schools will move to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
An MPS media release said "with forecasts of ice and sleet making roads and bridges potentially treacherous, teachers and staff will not report to work. All facilities will be closed. Students on an IEP that would designate them to report during a virtual day will remain home Wednesday."
MPS staff members are urged to stay home, the release said.
Hilldale students were told to bring technology home on Tuesday to prepare for virtual instruction on Wednesday. A Hilldale Facebook post said a decision will be made Wednesday about whether classes resume on Thursday.
In its Facebook post, Fort Gibson Public Schools said "students will need to follow virtual day learning procedures for their classes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.