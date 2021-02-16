Hilldale and Muskogee Public Schools students will move to non-instructional snow days Wednesday through Friday.
"MPS understands that rolling electrical outages and the extreme weather conditions are making it difficult to consistently continue with virtual instruction," Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said on Tuesday morning. "Therefore, we will complete virtual instruction today and will be taking the next three days as snow days, which will be made up at the end of the year."
Due to rolling power outages, MPS will move from Google Meets with students to assignments loaded online on Tuesday, Students should check their school email for more information, according to a district notice.
MPS parents or students with questions are to ask their teachers or school principals.
A notice on Hilldale's Facebook page says make-up days will be April 16, 23 and 30.
