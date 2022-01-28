The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that the Muskogee Housing Authority is the recipient of two federal grants totaling $159,250. The grants will fund two full-time service coordinators responsible for providing services to families residing at the agency’s three public housing developments. The programs will focus on assisting residents in obtaining and maintaining suitable employment, improving health and wellness, decreasing barriers to self-sufficiency, and other areas related to improving quality of life.
The Muskogee Housing Authority serves approximately 1,300 low-income families in Muskogee via affordable rental housing, rental assistance programs, and family services. Information: Shirlene George, director of Family Services, (918) 910-5498.
