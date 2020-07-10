A Muskogee agency is one of 33 recipients of the Potts Family Foundation's 2020 Oklahoma Family Positive Workplace.
Among the 33 businesses and organizations across Oklahoma to recognized in this third year of the program are: Muskogee Housing Authority, AAON Inc., Aircraft Structures International Corp, Alzheimer's Association Oklahoma, CDSA Inc., Center for Children and Families Inc., Cimarron Council, Boy Scouts of America, Enid Public Schools, Evans & Davis, First National Bank &Trust Company, Ardmore, FSB Architects & Engineers, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc., Grand Lake Dental, Harmon's Electric, Integrity Staffing Solutions, LLC., Latino Community Development Agency, LifeShare of Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes NWOK, Mugg|Winston, Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, Oklahoma Lawyers for Children Inc., Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care, Parent Promise/Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma, Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community, Positive Tomorrows, Rural Health Projects Inc., The Care Center, Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Inc., TPI Staffing Service Inc., Triangle Insurance Company, Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City Inc., Valero Ardmore Refinery, Valliance Bank, Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Family Positive Workplace (FPW) is one of Potts Family Foundation’s programs under the OK25by25 Early Childhood Coalition. The goal of the program, which supports the Foundation’s focus on families with children pre-birth through 5, is to recognize companies that have implemented family positive policies that better support their employee base.
A Family Positive Workplace employer is one whose policies make it possible for employees to more easily balance family and work. Research shows that employers gain in employee recruitment, retention, loyalty and productivity, all of which contribute to the bottom line. Families gain in the ability to balance work and family obligations, reduced stress, and better quality of family life and life in general. The society gains because family-positive policies lead to more stable families with time to contribute to their communities, and better outcomes for children.
“Congratulations to each of the companies being recognized for their family positive policies. Their employees are fortunate to work for a company that recognizes the value to workplace productivity,” said Paula Koos, chair of the FPW Advisory Committee and executive director of the Oklahoma Child Care Resource and Referral Association.
In lieu of an in-person ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards – plaques and certificates – will be hand-delivered over the next several weeks. In its third year, a total of 77 companies have received this hard-earned recognition.
The application process is open throughout the year. Businesses interested in participating in this free recognition process are encouraged to review FPW certification criteria at http://ok25by25.org/apply-2020/.
Information: Linda Turner at the Potts Family Foundation, (405) 486-4955.
