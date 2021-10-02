Muskogee HR Association plans law seminar

Muskogee Area Human Resource Association is hosting a law seminar Oct. 8 to review recent developments in labor and employment law.
Topics include OSHA’s vaccine mandate, avoiding pitfalls in the hiring and firing process, best practices for complying with federal regulations and a review of recent court cases impacting human resource professionals.
Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys Caroline G. Lindemuth, Michael R. Pacewicz and Madalene A.B. Witterholt, all members of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group, are the presenters. This program has been pre-approved for 3.0 Professional Development Credits for the SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP.
The seminar is set for Oct. 8 at Indian Capital Technology Center in Muskogee. To register and for more information, visit mahraok.shrm.org.
