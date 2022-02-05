Muskogee HR group to host monthly meeting

Family Medical Leave Act updates and current COVID-19 workplace compliance topics are on the agenda at this month’s meeting of the Muskogee Area Human Resource Association.
Crowe & Dunlevy attorney Michael R. Pacewicz will present the “(Almost) Everything You Want to Know About the FMLA in One Hour” at the group’s monthly meeting Feb. 11.
Pacewicz, a member of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group, will cover a range of topics for HR professionals who are new to the FMLA and those interested in learning about new developments. His presentation will include an overview of employee eligibility and employer coverage, the interplay between the FMLA, COVID-19 and the ADA, as well as best practices to ensure compliance with FMLA requirements.
The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m., at Three Forks Harbor in Muskogee. To register and for more information, visit mahraok.shrm.org.
The Muskogee Area Human Resource Association is a local affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. MAHRA is a professional organization representing local businesses and municipalities in the Muskogee area.
