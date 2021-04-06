Muskogee HR group to host monthly meeting

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is the topic of discussion at this month’s meeting of the Muskogee Area Human Resource Association.
Crowe & Dunlevy attorney Michael R. Pacewicz will present the “Impact of The American Rescue Plan Act on Employment Law” at the group’s monthly meeting April 9. Pacewicz is a member of the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice Group and a graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law.
Pacewicz will discuss how the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 impacts employment issues such as emergency paid sick leave and expanded FMLA. He will also provide an update on the latest COVID-19 guidance from OSHA and the EEOC, as well as highlight other employment law topics to watch for in 2021.
The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m., at Cowboy’s Bar-B-Q & Grill, 401 N. York St. To register and for information, visit mahraok.shrm.org.
This program has been approved for one hour of SHRM PDC for SHRM-CP or SCP recertification credit.
The Muskogee Area Human Resource Association is a local affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management. MAHRA is a professional organization representing local businesses and municipalities in the Muskogee area.
