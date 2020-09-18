An inmate at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Undersheriff Michael Mahan said Friday afternoon.
That inmate was tested a few days ago, and the results came back Friday. The 36-year-old Muskogee man is the first inmate at the facility to test positive. His name has not been released. He has been moved to another location to be quarantined, Mahan said.
Jail officials have been in consultation with the health department, he said.
Inmates who were in the pod with the infected man are being isolated. The man who tested positive was asymptomatic.
"We're taking extra steps daily to make sure the jail is disinfected regularly," Mahan said. "We're taking extra steps to maintain a safe environment and doing extra disinfection in addition to the stuff we would normally do."
Extra precautions also are required of employees.
"Employees are required to wear PPE," Mahan said about Personal Protective Equipment. "The inmates are also offered PPE."
Many inmates are choosing to wear the face masks for protection, he said.
As of Friday, there were 277 inmates in custody. The capacity of the detention facility is 285.
Inmates' temperatures are taken when they are being booked into the facility.
"They are given a series of questions before they are allowed to come into the facility, and their temperatures are taken," Mahan said.
