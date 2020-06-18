Friday's Juneteenth celebration will add an event to help Muskogee's needy.
The celebration, beginning noon Friday at Elliott Park, will feature a free food box giveaway, organizer Wilma Newton said.
Newton said two-semis full of food boxes from Go Fresh produce distributors will be at the food giveaway. Go Fresh has worked with several Muskogee agencies and churches to give away fresh produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box program.
People can pick up boxes near Sadler Arts Academy, 800 Altamont St, Newton said.
Members of the Muskogee High class of 2020 will help distribute the food boxes, she said.
People attending the celebration also can enjoy a variety of free food, supplied by vendors including Golden Corral, Rib Crib, Charlie's Chicken, Walmart, Holy Smoke BBQ Hut and Runt's, she said.
Political candidates also will be on hand.
"Another thing we're doing is Vote by Mail. We want to push that," she said. "There will be voters registration at the park."
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told slaves in Texas they were free. It was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was 2 1/2 years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation,which had become official Jan. 1, 1863, according to Juneteenth.com.
For Newton, Juneteenth celebrates freedom.
"That's why everything is free in the park," she said. "All of our vendors know. Yes, you can come, but you cannot charge. That's something now that needs to be implemented."
Newton said the message of freedom is needed in light of recent racial tensions stemming from the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
"And, you know, hurt people hurt other people," Newton said.
The celebration is always held at Elliott Park because, in the early days of Muskogee, "Elliott was the only park where blacks could go."
"Elliott is named after the Elliott family," she said. "And you have Manual Training High School, which is right there."
Manual Training is now the site of Sadler Arts Academy.
