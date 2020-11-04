Muskogee Public Library will offer curbside service through 6 p.m. Wednesday while the building is closed for cleaning.
The library will operate on shortened hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Branch Manager Jessica Conley said a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are thoroughly cleaning, and the staff members who have had potential for exposure are being tested," Conley said.
Regular hours will resume Friday and Saturday.
