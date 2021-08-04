A Muskogee man led an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper in a pursuit that resulted with four crashed vehicles, according to an OHP report.
Ahmad Rashad Henry, 42, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of eluding, assault with a deadly weapon, changing lanes unsafely, passing in a no-passing zone, running a red light, driving under suspension, and no security verification, jail reports show. His bond was set at $31,500.
According to the report, OHP Lt. Bobby Raines was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger eastbound on Interstate 44 in Tulsa at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when he saw Henry, who was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla stopped on Skelly Drive near 56th Street. He saw Henry pulling a black female into the passenger side of the vehicle against her will. Raines exited the interstate, going southbound on Skelly Drive. He found the vehicle Henry was driving in a parking lot and tried to stop it. Henry didn't stop and drove south on Skelly Drive with Raines in pursuit with lights and sirens activated.
Henry turned east on 57th Street, and the female jumped from the passenger side of the car. Henry didn't stop, and continued to elude the trooper. The pursuit traveled from south on Elwood Avenue to east on 71st Street where Raines attempted a tactical vehicle intervention on the car Henry was driving. Raines hit the Toyota's right rear to try to divert Henry from oncoming traffic. But, Henry lost control, drove into the westbound lanes and hit a 2012 Honda Odyssey driven David Miers, 50, of Tulsa, who was stopped. After the impact, the Corolla became stuck and Henry tried to free the car by spinning its tires and driving backward.
While this was happening, Miers and his passenger got out of the Odyssey and ran behind the Corolla. To prevent the Corolla from striking Miers and his passenger and to keep Henry from escaping, a occupants and from escaping, a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by OHP Trooper Chance Tuttle pinned the Corolla against the Odyssey. The Corolla was then stopped, and Henry was taken into custody. Trooper Will Landsheft went back to the where the female had jumped from the Corolla and canvassed the area, but he did not locate her.
