A Muskogee man is back in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility following an attempted escape after he was convicted in a jury trial in Associate District Judge Norman D. Thygesen's court.
Cherrod Demonte Culberson, 25, was found guilty of two counts of lewd molestation and one count of child sexual abuse on Friday. After authorities were attempting to escort him back to Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, Culberson broke away and headed to the stairs.
"Deputies had him in handcuffs waiting for the elevator," said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge. "I'm told the elevator door opened and someone opened the stairway door. He ran from the officer at that point to the stairway and fell down the stairs.
"Because he was still in handcuffs, he fell on his face and couldn't catch his fall."
Culberson was taken to the hospital for stitches and taken into custody by deputies after being discharged from the hospital.
Culberson was originally charged with the two counts of lewd molestation and one count child neglect in May 2018, but the child neglect charge was amended to child sexual abuse in November 2018.
"We edited a count at prelim," Loge said. "The child neglect was amended to child sexual abuse at the preliminary hearing."
Culberson will remain in Muskogee County/City Detention Facility until sentencing. The jury recommended 10 years on the child sexual abuse, 30 years on count one of lewd molestation and 40 years on count two.
Culberson also was scheduled to stand trial this month on a charge of second-degree burglary and two counts of uttering a forged instrument.
"That case has been stricken to the next docket," Loge said. "That will be on the January/February docket."
Culberson is expected to be charged with attempted escape, he said.
Sentencing for Culberson's conviction on the lewd molestation/child sexual assault charges is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
