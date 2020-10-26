A Muskogee man is back in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility following an attempted escape after he was convicted in a jury trial in Judge Norman D. Thygesen's court on Friday.
Cherrod Demonte Culberson, 25, was found guilty of two counts of lewd molestation and one count of child sexual abuse. After authorities were attempting to escort him back to Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, Culberson broke away and headed to the stairs.
A news release says Culberson fell down the stairs and had to be taken to the hospital for stitches. Upon his release from the hospital, authorities took him into custody.
Culberson will remain in Muskogee County/City Detention Facility until sentencing. The jury recommended 10 years on the child sexual abuse, 30 years on count one of lewd molestation and 40 years on count two.
A sentencing date has been set for Nov. 23.
