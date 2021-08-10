Muskogee man charged in shooting

Muskogee County prosecutors charged a man on Tuesday for shooting with intent to kill after he allegedly shot at three people outside a Muskogee residence this past weekend.
Tyler Ray Weeden, 26, of Muskogee was arrested and charged for shooting at Juan Manuel Pacheco, 34, his brother Ernesto Pacheco, 29, and Juan's sister Silvia Cynthia Pacheco, 28, all of Muskogee, on Saturday morning.
The elder Pacheco said he has no idea who Weeden is.
"I've never seen him in my life," Juan said. We picked up my brother because he got beat up by this guy. I don't know who he is."
Pacheco said nobody sustained injuries as a result of the shooting.
Weeden is being held on $50,000 bond in Muskogee County-City Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear for the court's sounding docket on Aug. 24, when a preliminary hearing date should be scheduled.
