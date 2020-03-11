A Muskogee man allegedly touched a 10-year-old child’s genitals and forced the child to touch his genitals on multiple occasions, according to court documents.
Bradley Wayne Morris, 34, was charged Tuesday with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and showing obscene material to a minor. The charges follow multiple incidents occurring between January 2018 and January 2020, court documents state.
An affidavit filed with the case states that a sexual assault exam revealed “physical findings consistent with sexual abuse.” The child also said they were made to watch pornography.
Morris remains in custody on $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.