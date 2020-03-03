The head of a popular Muskogee-themed Facebook page has been charged with domestic assault and battery, according to court documents.
Conrad Young, 37, of Muskogee, was charged Tuesday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. The charges follow a Feb. 16 incident in which Young allegedly choked a woman into unconsciousness in the presence of children, court documents state.
Young serves as the administrator for "Muskogee Call-Outs," a Facebook group with over 22,000 members.
Young remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $5,000 bond. His next court appearance is March 17.
