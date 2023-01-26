A Muskogee man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his friend.
Cody Wayne Reed, 28, is accused of providing his friend, Austin Charles Warwick, with fentanyl, which resulted in Warwick's death.
Muskogee police said they were called at approximately 11:46 p.m. Monday to the home in the 1400 block of Locust Street where Reed lived in reference to a drug overdose. Warwick was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee where he was later pronounced dead. Reed was arrested "for his alleged involvement in Warwick's overdose," the release from the Muskogee Police Department states.
According to court documents, Reed "procured Fentanyl from and unknown source and then solicited his friend, Austin Warwick, to come and ingest it with him. After Warwick took the narcotic from Reed and ingested it multiple times, he then suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in his death."
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says that fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. Like morphine, it is a medicine that is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery.
Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. In 2017, 59.8 percent of opioid-related deaths involved fentanyl compared to 14.3 percent in 2010, the Institute says.
Reed will be back in Muskogee County District Court on Feb. 8. He remains held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
