A Tulsa man is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility and is charged with raping five women in Muskogee between 1993 and 1995.
Leroy Jemol Smith, 50, was charged with five counts of first-degree rape by force or fear after he was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Tulsa. He appeared before Special District Judge Robin Adair by video feed from the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Smith's next court appearance is June 23.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Ricky Adams and Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee joined Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge at a press conference to announce the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities honed in on Smith via genealogy testing through privately owned genealogy genetics analysis lab Parabon NanoLabs. Using public, opt-in databases, investigators narrowed the field to Smith's family, and then to Smith. Using a sample collected during a 2005 Tulsa double-homicide case in which Smith was later acquitted, investigators made a match with the DNA profile collected from the Muskogee victims.
"We feel touched and emotional that we brought some answers to families and victims, and they won't have to look over their shoulder anymore," Adams said. "Good police work was done up front, and it helped us solve this two decades later."
The first case attributed to Smith was a Jan. 20, 1993 rape that occurred when a man placed a handgun to the victim's head and forced her into an alleyway, according to an affidavit filed with the case. The second, which occurred Feb. 3 that same year, included the same use of a handgun to force the victim into submission. During the third case, which occurred July 16, 1993, a knife was used to a similar effect.
"When we had that second case, it caused, obviously, some serious alarm," Teehee said. "As we continued through the process, there was a fear that gripped Muskogee like I've never seen it before."
Former MPD Investigator Faye Banks echoed the sentiment.
"We told people to be aware of anything that didn’t look right, anybody walking around that didn’t look normal. You had to, that’s the way you developed leads," Banks said. "That was just normal procedure, but people were scared, and because there were so many of them, we got a large volume of calls to follow up on."
The next case attributed to Smith took place Oct. 10, 1994, when a man broke into the victim's home and dragged her into the bedroom to assault her. The last case occurred nearly one year later on Oct. 3, 1995, in which a man grabbed a woman by the neck while she was sleeping and then assaulted her.
In all five of the cases, the perpetrator was described as a black male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and slender built, the affidavit states. A composite sketch published in the media also served to link the cases, Teehee said.
"When we showed the victims the composite sketch, they all said, 'yeah, that's him,'" Teehee said.
The serial rapes slowed in 1995 and then stopped completely, shortly before similar cases began appearing in Tulsa, Teehee said.
Eventually the cases went cold — until MPD Capt. Stephanie Foster gave the file to Loge in 2015, Loge said.
"At that point it had been 20 years, so I didn't give her much hope," Loge said. "But as time went on, I never put the file away. I knew we had the DNA, I just had to identify it. A couple of years ago I found out about Parabon."
Parabon NanoLabs uses an opt-in database of DNA samples for genetic genealogy analysis. The process measures the similarity of DNA between two people for genealogical research, and helped narrow the field of potential suspects for investigators, Loge said.
"They were the key," Loge said.
The district attorney said the investigation first focused on Smith as a potential suspect two weeks ago. After obtaining a sample of Smith's DNA from the Tulsa Police Department, investigators got a match on Friday. Smith was arrested at a Tulsa residence Tuesday.
"When he was arrested, we were listening on the radio," Loge said. "It was good."
Loge said the subsequent calls to victims to let them know investigators may have caught their assailant were "tough, very tough."
"The fact that they know now, the fact that there's answers — if I had to describe it, I'd say it's like a 200-pound cement cover being taken off of them," Loge said.
Teehee said investigators believe Smith may have been responsible for at least two more rapes in the Muskogee area during that 1993-1995 time period. Loge said he hopes Smith's arrest means more victims can report.
"I sure hope there are victims out there thinking he is in jail, and that they can come forward," Loge said.
Banks said it was "thrilling" to see the case solved.
"It’s great — think of all those victims. I’m thrilled that OSBI was able to get the DNA, and hopefully we did our job right in obtaining what was needed to finally solve these crimes," Banks said. "It’s taken a lot of years, and I’m really grateful this has happened. That’s really fantastic. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to be able to solve these things."
