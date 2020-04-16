Muskogee man charged with raping 14-year-old

A Muskogee man allegedly raped a 14-year-old child after giving them marijuana, according to court reports.
Soloman Lamont Horsechief, 34, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape. The charge came after he allegedly gave two 14-year-olds marijuana, then had sex with one of them without their consent, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
Horsechief remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is April 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.