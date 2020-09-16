A Muskogee man was charged in Muskogee County District Court with first-degree rape.
Cody Elijah Huskey, 21, is accused of meeting with two teenagers early in August to give them alcohol, according to the court documents.
Huskey met with them and gave them three bottles of alcoholic beverages. He "used force to detain" one of the teens in his vehicle and forced himself on the teen, the documents state.
Huskey is being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, and his bond has been set at $150,000. He will be back in court Sept. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.