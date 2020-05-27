Muskogee man charged with shooting to kill

A Muskogee man stands accused of shooting an Oktaha man during an altercation Sunday night, according to court documents.
Gage Hayden Ross, 22, was charged Wednesday with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. The charges follow a 6:30 p.m. Sunday shooting at 509 Cemetery Road in Oktaha in which Ross allegedly shot Logan Hubler, 20, in the upper body with a handgun.
"Mr. Ross goes to Mr. Hubler's residence, and there's some sort of altercation," said Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan. "I believe it's potentially over a possible ongoing dispute about a potentially stolen firearm."
Mahan said Ross shot Hubler and fled the scene, then decided to turn himself in later that night. Hubler was intercepted by police while traveling back to Muskogee and arrested.
Hubler was flown from the scene of the shooting to a Tulsa area hospital Sunday night. While Hubler's injuries were initially life-threatening, his condition has stabilized, and he is expected to live, Mahan said.
Ross is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. His next court appearance is June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.