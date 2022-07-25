A road rage incident in Atoka County left a Muskogee man and a Claremore woman injured, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jacob Hartman, 34, was stable when he was admitted to McAlester Regional Hospital in McAlester, the report states. His condition was unavailable. Zoey Wall, 22, was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. She, too, was stable when admitted. Her condition was unavailable, also.
According to OHP, Hartman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on U.S. 69 at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and was involved in a road rage incident with another unidentified motorist about 5 miles north of Stringtown. Hartman drove off the right side of the road, the vehicle overturned and rolled over twice before coming to rest upright. A 2-year-old boy who was secured in a forward-facing child safety seat, was not injured. Hartman and Wall were wearing seat belts. The trooper listed the cause of the collision as reckless driving and unsafe speed.
