Muskogee man convicted of aggravated sexual abuse

A Muskogee man was found guilty by a federal jury of sexual abuse, said the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Russell Garvis Griffith Jr., 47, was found guilty by a federal jury of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in Indian Country; Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country; and Sexual Abuse in Indian Country.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Wednesday with the guilty verdicts. Griffith is facing imprisonment for not less than 30 years to life for the crimes the jury found he committed.
During the trial, evidence was presented that the defendant sexually abused his stepdaughter repeatedly and continuously for approximately 14 years, beginning when she was 9 years old.
The victim testified she often objected to the abuse but was physically and emotionally abused by Griffith in response.
In addition, the victim testified Griffith exercised near complete control over her life, forcing her to drop out of school as a teenager, preventing her from spending time alone with friends or other family members, and requiring her to live in a rented house across the street from his own after she became an adult so he could monitor her activities.
Despite the victim telling her mother and others about Griffith’s abuse over the years, she was not believed, and the abuse continued.
When she was 22, Griffith forcibly raped the victim in her home, which resulted in her becoming pregnant.
Approximately one week after the birth of Griffith's child, with the help of a supportive relative, the victim fled Griffith’s home with her newborn baby in the middle of the night and reported the abuse to law enforcement.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office ultimately prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Griffith was remanded to the custody of the U.S. marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
