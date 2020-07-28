Muskogee man deployed on Navy ship

USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
topical featured
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 28, 2020 @ 12:35 pm
74, Homemaker, passed Thursday, 07/23/2020. Service Info: 10AM, Tuesday, 07/28/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Tommy George Sharp departed from this life and went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Tommy was born on January 20, 1941 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Orville and Ershel (Davis) Sharp. He spent most of his childhood and teen years in Muskogee, where he attended school. His family …
64, lab tech for Jack C. Montgomery VA, Service 2 PM, Tues. 7/28/2020, at the Eufaula First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory
Betty Ruth Harris, age 68, of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma was born March 22, 1952. She took her final breath here on earth July 21st, 2020. Betty married Rickey Harris on July 24, 1970. They will celebrate 50 years together in heaven. Betty is proceeded in death by her husband Rickey Harris Sr, he…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.