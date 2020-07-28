Muskogee man deployed on Navy ship

Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Eric Million from Muskogee files down newly machined threads on a zinc rod aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), serving near Yokosuka, Japan. 

 U.S. NAVY/Submitted

USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

