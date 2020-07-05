A Muskogee man died after he was allegedly shot with an arrow, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.
Jarrod Godsey, whose age was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home on Grand Avenue, the report states.
Police said they were called to the home at approximately 9:50 p.m. by someone who said a man was trying to force his way into the home. When police arrived, they found a back patio glass door was broken out, and Godsey was on the floor inside the residence. The person living in the home, Russell Jobe, shot Godsey with a bow and arrow after he got inside the residence, the report states.
"Officers have been called to this residence several times over the last month due to the suspect, Jarrod Godsey harassing Russell Jobe," the release states.
