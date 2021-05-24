Muskogee man dies following collision

A Muskogee man who was injured Thursday in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike has died.
Robert Stewart, 43, died Friday at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Micheal Daniels, 45, also of Muskogee was in critical condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, the report states.
According to OHP, the men were involved in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike, approximately 1.5 miles north of Porter in Wagoner County at approximately 5:20 p.m. Michael Alberty, 39, of Tulsa, was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass westbound, and Stewart was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe westbound. Alberty's vehicle struck the Pontiac Stewart was driving. Alberty's vehicle drove off the right side of the road, and Stewart drove off the road to the left, hitting the center wall, pinning Stewart and Daniels for approximately 20 minutes. They were both freed by Porter and Tullahassee fire departments. The cause of the collision was attributed to inattentive driving. Alberty was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
