A Muskogee man died overnight after a collision on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
John C. Williams, 61, died at approximately 12:27 a.m. Friday, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened in the eastbound lanes in Creek County. Williams was driving a 2013 Nissan Frontier pickup, and the other driver was Jugrah Singh, 29, of Riverside, California, who was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer. Singh was not injured. The details surrounding the collision are under investigation. Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.