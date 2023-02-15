A Muskogee man died following a crash on North 17th Street West on Tuesday night, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jessie Justus, 42, of Muskogee was taken by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead from injuries he sustained in the crash, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at 7:12 p.m. approximately 1/2 mile south of Harris Road. Justus was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt and was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
