A Muskogee man died after being ejected from the vehicle he was driving Wednesday afternoon, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
James Overall, 63, died at the scene, the trooper states in his report.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Oklahoma 16 at 144th Street West, approximately a mile south and a mile west of Taft in Muskogee County. Overall was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee Laredo when, for an unknown reason, Overall drove off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected, driving off the left side of the road. The vehicle rolled over three times, ejecting Overall, who was not wearing a seat belt, the trooper states in his report.
