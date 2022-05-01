Muskogee man dies in Turnpike crash

A Muskogee man died in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike early Sunday morning, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Harlie Gray, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene, 1/4 mile south of mile marker 9, 1 mile north and 2 miles east of Coweta, the report states.

According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:28 a.m., involving two vehicles. Gray was driving a 2003 Altima, and Kyle Ross, 25, of Wagoner, was driving a 2016. Ross was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the report states.

