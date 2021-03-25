A Muskogee man died after the vehicle he was driving was hit from behind, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Joseph Elliott, 87, was pronounced dead at the scene, on U.S. 62 and 5 Mile Road, approximately 3 miles east of Fort Gibson in Muskogee County, the report states.
According to OHP, Elliott was driving a 2007 Ford Focus westbound, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Kevin Anderson, 26, of Fort Gibson, was driving a 1999 Camry westbound. Anderson rear-ended the Ford Focus. Anderson was not injured. Both men were wearing seat belts, the report states.
