Muskogee man drowns in Lake Eufaula

A Muskogee man drowned in Lake Eufaula approximately 3 miles east of Eufaula in Pittsburg County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Tommy Williams, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, the report states.
According to OHP, the drowning happened at approximately 3 p.m. Williams waded out into the water into a deep spot. He began struggling, went underwater and never resurfaced. His body was recovered at 6:55 p.m. Friday in 22 feet of water approximately 75 feet from shore. He was not wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.
