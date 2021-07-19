A Muskogee man drowned Sunday on Tenkiller Lake at Burnt Cabin Bluffs, approximately 6 miles southeast of Keys in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Clifton Deon Youngblood, 36, was pronounced dead at the Burnt Cabin boat ramp Sunday, the report states.
According to OHP, Youngblood jumped off a boat at the bluffs and started to swim at approximately 3:20 p.m. Witnesses said Youngblood started to struggle, went underwater and did not resurface. His body was recovered at 6:30 p.m. by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Dive Team using side scan sonar to locate him. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.
