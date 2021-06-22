A Muskogee man drowned after falling into the water on the Verdigris River, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Alex Kimble, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:28 p.m. Sunday, the report states.
According to OHP, Kimble drowned at approximately 2 p.m. near the Afton Boat Ramp, approximately 5 miles west of Wagoner. Kimble was in a 1992 Procat operated by Robert Ervin, 41, of Wagoner. A rod and reel fell into the water. Kimble tried to retrieve the pole and fell into the water. He resurfaced one time, then went back under and never resurfaced again. He was located by OHP using side scan sonar in approximately 21 feet of water. He was not wearing a personal flotation device, the report states.
Funeral arrangements for Kimble are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home in Muskogee.
