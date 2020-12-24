Muskogee man enjoys freedom with new hand

When you first see Cleophus Griffin Jr. operate his prosthetic hand, it's almost like viewing a scene out of a science fiction movie.
Griffin lost his left hand as a result of a work accident and says his new one allows him to do things that he could do before the accident.
"A nurse recommended me for this prosthetic hand. I didn't even know they existed," Griffin said. "I had to fly to Ohio with my doctor and nurse to train for seven days for it. They mailed it to me after the seven days and I had to do some modifications to it.
"After that, I was able to do normal things with it as if I had two hands."
Talking to Griffin you can hear a positive attitude in his voice, not only about his new appendage, but about his life.
"I get it through God," he said. "I have to have a positive attitude with anything I do right now. Anything I do right now is for my kids, and I have to be great in their eyes.
"I don't want to see them just because I have a missing limb to see Dad fall apart. I just keep my faith in the good Lord and that keeps me strong."
He said it's his kids that keeps him going.
"I have some kids that are beautiful," Griffin said. "They're doing the right things with their lives."
Griffin said during the training with his new hand there were things he could do with the hand that "amazed" him.
"They took me to a lawn care place and watched me hold a set of hedge cutters," Griffin said. "I also learned to push a basket with both hands — they filmed all this. Basically, it was all you can do with a hand that you can't do without."
Griffin lost the hand in October 2016 and had to battle through the worker's compensation legal process to get a prosthetic.
"I believe there were some illegal activities going on through the workmen's comp," he said. "So right now I don't know who to trust when it comes to talking about what happened."
But he did say he was grateful he had the hand that was manufactured by Touch Bionics Össur Academy in Dublin, Ohio. Griffin says he is the only person in the state of Oklahoma with this type of hand.
"It moves on its own," he said. "I can open and close it, I can flip people off if I want to. I can even operate it on my iPhone."
Griffin said that kids sometimes don't realize it's not a real human hand.
"When I show it to them they think it's the coolest thing," he said. "They don't understand I don't have a real hand underneath."
Griffin's 11-year-old son Kadyn says he really likes the hand.
"The first time I tried to shake his hand it kind of hurt at first," Kadyn said. "I think when people see it for the first time they're gonna say it's really cool."
Part of the training that Cleophus went through was to help him with how people will react. He learned how to talk to them about it.
"They taught me how to prepare and how to talk to people that are interested when they see it," he said.
When it comes to controlling the hand, Griffin said there's only one thing that does it.
"The only thing controlling it is my nerves," he said. "I have a nerve that sends a signal to the component inside the prosthetic to where it opens and closes on its own. I don't have to have any wires hooked up to me or going inside my body.
"It charges off batteries just like any other batteries you use to charge anything up."
While he does have the freedom of having two hands, there are some limitations of what he can and can't do. The dexterity he has even allows him to play video games with Kadyn.
"I can use it almost 12 hours without me charging it up," he said. "I'm able to pick up anything up to 20 pounds. I'm able to grab glasses and drink out of them. I can cut my own food."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.