A Muskogee man was found guilty by a federal jury of attempted aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, states a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
James Michael Stewart, 42, will face imprisonment for any term of years or up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Stewart was acquitted on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Thursday with the guilty verdict.
The evidence presented at trial proved that on May 25, 2018, Stewart attempted to sexually assault a female victim in a room at the Studio 6 hotel on North 32nd Street in Muskogee. The defendant undressed and pushed the victim onto a bed. The victim was able to free herself, ran to the bathroom, locked the door, and called 911. When the police arrived, they found Stewart still nude. The police officer said the victim was very emotional and appeared afraid of Stewart.
The U.S Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Muskogee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the FBI.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Stewart was remanded to the custody of the U.S. marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
