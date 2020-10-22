Muskogee man found innocent of murder

A Muskogee man was found innocent of murder on Thursday in the 2015 slaying of 26-year-old Robert John Guenther.
Mark Monta Logan, 29, was pronounced not guilty by a jury of seven women and five men.
The jury deliberated for almost three hours after hearing closer arguments from Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards and defense attorney Steve Money.
"We're obviously very, very thrilled for Mark and his family," Money said. "We were very grateful to the jury, and we were pretty ecstatic. Mark and I hugged after the verdict."
Money said that only two people — Thristian Hunter and Benrick Carter Jr. — could place his client at the scene of the slaying.
"Other than those two guys, nobody could put Mark Logan out at the scene," he said. "Nobody did because nobody could. The only people that could put him out there have already entered into plea agreements on the murder case. And quite honestly, they had themselves backed into a corner."
Carter, 26, and Hunter, 27, are both in prison, having pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping of Guenther. First-degree murder charges on both in regards to the death of Guenther are pending.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said he respected the decision.
"We respect the jury's deliberation and verdict," he said. "We disagree with the results, but we do respect it."
Guenther's body was found on North 24th Street outside the Muskogee city limits on the evening of May 19, 2015, with several gunshots to his body. When a deputy arrived, he found six 9 mm shell casings and one 45 mm ACP shell casing.
Guenther was reportedly last seen alive earlier that day, working on his bicycle in the front yard of a home in the 2000 block of Denver Street. A witness testified during preliminary hearings on the kidnapping charges that she saw an SUV pull up, and three men got out.
The investigation revealed Guenther had been shot five times — twice in the back, once in the hand, once in the pelvis and once in the arm, according to a report from the medical examiner. Guenther also sustained several blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the report.
In his closing argument, Edwards focused on the evidence that the jury might not be able to view again.
"There are things that were used by witnesses that were not admitted into evidence," Edwards said. "You will not get those back. Your memory controls these."
Edwards then proceeded to repeat the facts presented into evidence by the state.
"You heard testimony that (Guenther) was more or less abducted at 2011 Denver and taken straight to the location where he was shot and killed — assassinated if you dare," he said. "There's no evidence that anything else happened. There's no evidence that this is anything but unlawful."
Money, in his opening statement, focused on the reliability of the witnesses.
"Stacy Murphy couldn't even remember if Benrick Carter was eating pizza," Money said. "And yet we're supposed to believe her when she says she saw someone get muscled into a truck? We have to test peoples' remembrance because people like Mark Logan's life is dependent on that."
"The only two people that said Mark Logan was (at the scene of the shooting) were Thristian Hunter and Benrick Carter," Money said. "There's no doubt they were there because they put themselves there."
And Money then focused on the credibility of Hunter and Carter.
"Thristian knows there's two types of shell casings, and it's not unreasonable to assume there are two different shooters," Money said. "What's his choice — it ain't going to be him. Benrick Carter's in the front seat and then he can throw Mark Logan under the bus.
"And if Mark's not there, then that means the only shooters are Benrick and Thristian."
Loge said the trials for Carter and Hunter will be set for a plea or a disposition docket "probably in November or December."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.