A Muskogee man has been convicted of first-degree robbery by a Muskogee County jury Tuesday afternoon.
Dion Shemaine Thomas, 42, was charged in November 2018. According to an affidavit filed with the case, Thomas allegedly conspired with Christopher Warren Walkingstick, 42, of El Reno, to rob a man using a knife. The pair allegedly took a cell phone and $100, along with the victim's bank card, which they used to withdraw $1,000 from the victim's bank account.
Sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 9.
Walkingstick pleaded guilty in May 2019 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.