A Muskogee man was identified Tuesday as the pilot of a plane killed when the plane crashed near Danville, in western Arkansas.
Tim Allison, of Allison Aviation in Muskogee, had been piloting a plane that belonged to Dr. Mark Andregg, a Tulsa orthodontist. Andregg, his wife Shannon and their son Nathan, all of Mounds, were killed in the crash that happened Friday night, said Yell County, Arkansas, Sheriff Bill Gilkey.
The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-46, crashed after leaving Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport. The plane was registered to Mark Andregg, who also was a licensed pilot.
The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-46, was on course for Central Florida at 20,000 feet before a rapid descent and crash, with thunderstorms in the area. The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock about 5 p.m. Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash.
"It was a very dense part of the Ouachita National Forest, and the road had to be built to get into the wreckage," Gilkey said.
Approximately 70 different search and rescue and law enforcement helped in the search.
"The terrain and then the weather that moved in just shortly after the crash Friday really kind of hampered our efforts in locating the plane," Gilkey said. "We did our best. We combed a large area. there was an eyewitness that put us somewhat close. It was tough going at night with storms and everything."
The aircraft wreckage was located about 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.