TULSA – A Muskogee man has been charged with drug- and weapon-related charges in federal court in Tulsa, according to United States Attorney Clint Johnson who announced December’s Grand Jury indictments Friday.
John Dillion Wroblewski, 30, faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
Wroblewski is charged with being a felon in possession of a Glock 9x19mm caliber semi-automatic pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition. He is also charged with possessing with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of fentanyl and with possessing a firearm to further his drug-trafficking crime. Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
