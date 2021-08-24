Muskogee man indicted in Tulsa on drug, weapons charges

A Muskogee man has been indicted in Tulsa by a federal grand jury.
Michael Lamont Phillips, 40, is charged with knowingly possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base. He is further charged with being a felon in possession of a Forjas Taurus 9mm Luger caliber semi-automatic pistol. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
