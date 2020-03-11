A Muskogee man has been indicted on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of firearms.
Brent Allen Haire, 42, is accused of possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine on Feb. 24. If convicted, Haire faces between five and 40 years in prison and/or a fine up to $5 million.
He also is accused of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Haire faces no less than five years in prison to run consecutive to any other prison term imposed and/or a fine up to $250,000.
Additionally, because he had been convicted of a felony, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000 if convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
