Muskogee man indicted on weapon-related charges

A Muskogee man has been indicted in Tulsa in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Patrick Wayne McHenry, 28, is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition; and Possession of an Unregistered Weapon Made From a Shotgun.
McHenry is charged with being a felon in possession of a Marlin 12-gauge bolt-action weapon made from a shotgun and ammunition. He is further charged with possessing the modified shotgun, which had not been registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive is the investigative agency.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.