Muskogee man injured in crash

A Muskogee man was injured in a single-vehicle collision on the Muskogee Turnpike, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
The driver, whose name has not been released, is a 61-year-old man. He was in critical condition when he was flown to Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa, the report states.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Muskogee County Road East-West 101. The man was driving a 2019 International tractor-trailer rig. He was traveling southbound on the turnpike when, for an unknown reason, drove to the left, striking a bridge post. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.