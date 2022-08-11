A Muskogee man was injured when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding in Okmulgee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Randall Dunlap, 59, was stable when he was admitted Wednesday to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 266, a mile east of Grayson. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Dunlap was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
